Digitain welcomes Iain Hutchison as chief revenue officer

Press release.- Digitain, the leading sportsbook and casino platform provider in the igaming industry, announces the appointment of Iain Hutchison as its chief revenue officer. Iain brings with him over 20 years of experience in building and scaling successful technology start-ups in sports betting, digital marketing, live trading and sports-betting affiliates.

Mr. Hutchison has extensive experience in managing teams, driving significant revenue growth as well as leading organizational transformations and developing strategies.

As the chief revenue officer of Digitain, Iain will be responsible for leading the company’s revenue growth strategy, expanding its global reach and driving its continued success in the igaming industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Iain to the Digitain team. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and expand our reach globally,” said Vardges Vardanyan, founder of Digitain. “Iain’s track record speaks for itself and we are confident that his leadership and vision will help drive Digitain to even greater heights.”

Iain’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Digitain as the company continues to expand its offerings and explore new opportunities in the igaming industry. With Iain’s extensive experience and leadership skills, Digitain is poised for continued success and growth.

