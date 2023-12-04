Digitain releases player-to-player chat feature

SportChat enables players to communicate with each other in real-time during live sports events.

Digitain adds SportChat, a player-to-player interaction tool to its sportsbook solution aimed at increasing player engagement, retention, and revenue opportunities.

Press release.- Digitain, a sportsbook and casino platform provider, unveiled a new social betting feature called SportChat designed to increase engagement and enable players to communicate with each other in real-time during live sports events.

Zohrab Karapetyan, chief of Sportsbook Product Digitain, commented: “Today’s digital native sports bettor has grown up with social media and social platforms and instant messaging. They expect to be able to share experiences, knowledge, passion, and the near misses that come with watching and betting on live sports.

“Our Sportsbook SportChat player-to-player interaction tool allows our partner operators to provide their players with a sense of community and engagement within their website instead of the ‘conversation’ happening on external social media platforms and potential exposure to competing betting brands’ marketing.

“This can increase player engagement and facilitate real-time interaction between the operator brand and the player, increasing player satisfaction levels, increasing session times, return visits, and more intent player preference data for marketing and insight planning.

“As a result of the added social dimension, SportChat is anticipated to drive a significant boost in betting activity. Preliminary data from partners suggests a remarkable 20 per cent increase in bets placed by players’ who actively participate in SportChat discussions.

“Digitain is driven by using the latest technology, and embedding our player-to-player interaction tool into the sports betting action at the platform level ensures that our partners can offer something different to their players.”