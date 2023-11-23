Digitain signs agreement with LeBull.pt

LeBull Portugal chose Digitain to provide their sportsbook solution for the regulated Portuguese market.

Press release.- Digitain, the leading sportsbook and casino platform provider, today announced that it has signed a sportsbook agreement with gaming brand LeBull.pt as they launch in the Portuguese market.

Vardges Vardanyan, founder of Digitain, commented on the agreement: “Portugal is a growing regulated market, and we are delighted to work with the management of LeBull. We share the same vision in bringing new player experiences into the Portuguese market.

“We, therefore, look forward to supporting and growing the LeBull brand together over what is an exciting time with our award-winning sportsbook platform technology and services.”

Tiago Pereira, head of LeBull Portugal, said: “Digitain has been our compass from day one, helping LeBull.pt navigate the maze that is offering sportsbook in a highly regulated market like Portugal. They offer a top-tier service and quality support.

“Portugal provides a lot of opportunities to create market share and growth in comparison to other regulated European countries. We look forward to working with Digitain’s team as we accelerate our growth in Portugal over the months ahead.”