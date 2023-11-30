Digitain teams up with RAW igaming

The pioneering online casino content provider boosts distribution by partnering with the major platform provider.

Press release.- RAW igaming, the developer that takes a “Stand Out or Stand Down” approach to its online slots, has joined forces with Digitain in a deal that significantly increases the distribution and reach of its titles.

Operators powered by the cutting-edge Digitain platform can now offer their players some of the most in-demand content in the market, with each of RAW’s games having been designed to put players on the edge of their seats with every spin.

This is achieved through RAW’s unique approach to game development which combines innovative, trademarked mechanics and bonus features with striking design, big sound, and characters and narratives that draw players in.

Digitain now has access to RAW igaming’s full portfolio with leading games including Ave Caesar, Raging Super2Ways and the latest release Twisted Toy Tales.

These titles include RAW’s flagship innovations such as SuperSlice, SuperTracks and SuperSymbols. SuperSlice uses wheels instead of reels while SuperTracks uses pathways or tracks to determine wins. SuperSymbols is another RAW innovation and sees adjacent matching symbols combine – the bigger the SuperSymbol, the bigger the win potential.

Digitain’s commitment to innovation aligns with RAW iGaming’s development philosophy, making this a strong partnership between two companies that believe in pushing boundaries and trying new things.

Tom Wood, founder and CEO of RAW igaming, said the provider has hit the market with players by daring to be different while still ensuring its mechanics and games are easy to understand.

He further stated: “Players like to try new things, but they are not willing to spend time and money learning something entirely new. They want to play, and they want to be entertained, and we ensure that’s the case when they engage with any one of our titles”.

“This partnership with Digitain is a big step forward as it significantly increases the reach of our games among prestigious operators as well as challenger brands looking for something new.”