Digitain promotes Armine Sirunyan to be their new group chief operating officer

Sirunyan has been with Digitain in various senior roles for eight years.

Press release.- Leading igaming software solutions supplier, Digitain, has appointed Armine Sirunyan as its new group chief operating officer.

Previously deputy COO and director of Analytics for Digitain, Armine has been with the Yerevan-based company in various senior roles for eight years.

Commenting on her new position, Armine Sirunyan, said: “I’m delighted to take up this exciting new role and to continue my journey with Digitain. We are a renowned market leader with a widely acclaimed range of iGaming products and I’m immensely proud to be appointed as their chief operating officer. I look forward to helping the Digitain teams consolidate their remarkable achievements to date, and to continue to help them to drive innovation, improve quality and deliver best-in-class customer experience.”

Vardges Vardanyan, Digitain’s founder added, “Armine has been an exceptional colleague and I’m very pleased to appoint our new Group COO from within the Digitain family. I am sure Armine will continue to help drive our business forward to even greater success.”

See also: Digitain advocates for gender equality in the iGaming industry

Digitain is a sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best-of-breed turn-key and API solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 700 of the brightest trading minds in the gaming industry (part of a wider workforce of over 2,000 staff) with the aim of providing a one-stop shop for its customers.

The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 100 sports, taking in 15,000 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 90,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 10,000-plus games from major casino suppliers such as Novomatic, Microgaming, NetEnt and Yggdrasil.

See also: Digitain named Employer of the Year 2022 at the SBC Awards