Digitain named Employer of the Year 2022 at the SBC Awards

Digitain stands out for being a company that constantly seeks the well-being of its employees.

Digitain was recognised at the recent SBC Awards ceremony that took place in Barcelona on September 22.

Press release.- Digitain has been recognised as the industry’s Employer of the Year 2022 at the recent SBC Awards ceremony that took place in Barcelona on 22 September.

Now in its ninth year of rewarding and celebrating the very best in sports betting and gaming, the SBC Awards recognise the achievements of operators, affiliates and suppliers from across all the major disciplines including payments, marketing, platform providers and data.

Simon Westbury, chief business officer, who accepted the award from football legend Gaizka Mendieta, commented: “I was delighted and honoured to receive on behalf of Digitain, the Employer of the Year Award from SBC.

“This award is a testament to all the hard work of all my colleagues who work tirelessly to create and maintain a culture of excellence.”