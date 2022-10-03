Digitain advocates for gender equality in the iGaming industry

Gender parity is still a long way off in the iGaming sector.

Digitain celebrates Meri Nersisyan’s recognition as “Star of the Future” at the Women in Gaming Diversity Awards and encourages other companies to continue working to eliminate gender inequalities in the industry.

Press Release.- Digitain sales manager Meri Nersisyan was recently recognized as a “Star of the Future” in the Vendor category at the prestigious Women in Gaming Diversity Awards ceremony in London.

The mention served to emphasize the inequalities that persist in the iGaming industry, even though in recent years there has been considerable progress in terms of gender parity.

Women are still underrepresented in many areas of the iGaming industry. At the entry-level, the iGaming sector is a more or less equal place for women and men. The divide, however, becomes more noticeable at the supervisory and managerial levels.

All iGaming businesses can take steps to improve gender equality in the industry by making their workplace more inclusive and supportive of women on the team. Initiatives to create a more welcoming work environment could include:

Looking for opportunities to promote women to leadership positions,

Offering pay equity,

Providing career advancement opportunities on an equal basis,

Highlighting successful women in the team,

Encouraging women in the workplace to share their perspectives on how to improve the company’s culture.

There may be a number of additional ways in which a female working in the iGaming sector may try to help herself succeed:

. Pursue lofty goals. Try not to be too modest when chances present themselves. Recognise any self-criticism that may be there and challenge yourself. Force yourself out of your usual routine. Continue to build your network. If you’re a woman looking to further your career in an industry like iGaming where women are under-represented at the top, networking with influential people who can advocate for you is essential. You might also connect with other professional women by starting or joining an internal network.

Digitain stands out as a company that takes pride in its female employees and celebrates their successful contributions and achievements within the iGaming industry. That is why the company received with joy and pride the news of the award obtained by Meri Nersisyan.

The company stated, “At Digitain, we are eager to motivate all of our colleagues to be their best authentic selves, to raise their heads above the parapet, to support and advocate for others in the industry, to be brave when taking on ambitious opportunities for their career advancement.”

“If you’re a woman already working in this industry, we salute you. Digitain will always continue to work towards more equality in this industry.

Are you a professional woman looking to start or further your career in iGaming? At Digitain we would love to hear from you. Get involved! Contact us for additional information. We are available 24/7.”