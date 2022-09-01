Luís Figo, Digitain Brand Ambassador visits Armenia

World footballing legend, Luís Figo, Digitain’s Brand Ambassador, visits Armenia headquarters.

Press release.- Digitain are delighted to announce that their Brand Ambassador, footballing legend, Luís Figo, visited the Digitain headquarters in Yerevan on Tuesday 30th September to participate in a dedicated press conference and to spend some time with the various teams who make up the Digitain family.

About his visit, Luís Figo commented, “I’m excited to be part of this new partnership and I had a really enjoyable and extremely informative time visiting Digitain’s headquarters in Yerevan and learning more about the culture of the company. Digitain is a long-established and forward-thinking iGaming company, dedicated to offering a broad variety of successful iGaming solutions to partners all over the world. Becoming their Brand Ambassador was an easy decision for me.”

For Digitain, Vardges Vardanyan said, “It was my pleasure to welcome Luís to Yerevan and to Digitain’s headquarters. I am extremely happy that we have a partnership with someone of his international stature and reputation, who shares our progressive values and who can represent the Digitain brand with such assurance.”

See also: Digitain agrees deal with Pin-Up to provide their sportsbook for Kazakhstan market