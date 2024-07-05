Digitain launches Centrivo Affiliate platform

Digitain’s Centrivo provides an affiliate software platform that allows its operator partners advanced solutions for complete and targeted affiliate marketing campaigns.

Press release.- Digitain has expanded its award-winning technology with the release of its Centrivo Affiliate platform.

The introduction of the Centrivo Affiliate platform enables operators to expand their new player acquisition marketing, retention, and reactivation for a complete, seamless solution that includes the creation, tracking, and reporting of affiliate marketing campaigns.

Edmond Ghulyan, Digitain‘s group chief strategy officer/chief of Centrivo product, said: “We continue to innovate our platform for igaming partner operators so that operators can create promotional campaigns for acquisition, retention, reactivation, that delivers player engagement and revenue growth.

“The Centrivo Affiliate platform is intuitive and can be customised to meet the operator’s unique requirements, offering various commission models, redirection automation, tracking optimisation and comprehensive reporting capabilities.

“Our platform allows you to set up and launch your affiliate marketing program with a single click, guaranteeing maximum exposure and player engagement during high-profile events.”