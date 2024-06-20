Digitain agrees distribution partnership with PlaylogiQ

Digitain has signed an agreement with iGaming platform provider PlaylogiQ to provide virtual sports, live dealer, and casino games products.

Press Release.- Digitain has entered a partnership with PlaylogiQ. As part of this collaboration, Digitain will bring its vast in-house virtual sports content into PlaylogiQ’s platform, boasting over 20,000 daily events, 150+ betting markets, and 10+ extra markets, with events taking place every 2 minutes.

The product partnership also includes highly playable game show-style content and a premium live dealer experience from Imagine Live and Galaxsys games studios’ award-winning portfolio of fast, crash, and skill games, to further enhance the product set to PlaylogiQ’s partner operators and their players.

Ani Mkrtchyan, Digitain’s chief sales officer, said: “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with PlaylogiQ, a company that serves several African B2C brands and has been instrumental in our growth. Their dedication to customer satisfaction perfectly aligns with our own values, and we are excited about the potential for a successful and mutually beneficial partnership that will bring enhanced gaming experience to the players.”

See also: Digitain wins Sportsbook Platform Supplier Award at the EGR B2B Awards

Baha Yahya, CEO of PlaylogiQ, added: “Partnering with Digitain is a significant milestone for PlaylogiQ. Digitain’s innovative solutions and industry expertise will allow us to offer an enhanced gaming experience to our customers. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will drive growth and deliver exceptional value to the African market.”