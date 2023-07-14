BETER integrates next-generation esports and sports content with Digitain

igaming software provider launches BETER’s Setka Cup table tennis tournaments and ESportsBattle’s efootball to its players to be followed by other games.

Press release.- BETER has added Digitain, a leading igaming sportsbook and casino platform provider, to its growing roster of partners.

Under the agreement, Digitain will offer BETER’s ESportsBattle tournaments within the efootball discipline, alongside Setka Cup table tennis tournaments, to its operator partners and their players for the first time.

Digitain’s partners also have the opportunity to launch other ESportsBattle’s titles including CS:GO, Dota2, ebasketball and ehockey in the near future.

BETER provides ESportsBattle and Setka Cup tournaments with 24/7 live streaming, live data and odds across more than 42,000 events each month.

Chuck Robinson, chief revenue officer at BETER, said: “Our esports and sports offering is taking the whole betting space by storm and really does set the standard for other betting products on the market to follow.

“We are thrilled to be working with such industry power players as Digitain, and for its partner operators to be able to offer our premium efootball and Setka Cup table tennis matches.

“The quality of our products is second to none and that is why they are consumed by millions of players across the world month in, month out.”

Iain Hutchinson, chief revenue officer at Digitain, added: “We go to great lengths to offer our partners the widest selection of player engagement betting content in the market and in BETER we have a provider at the cutting edge of esports content, live streaming and data and sports betting markets.

“Its ESportsBattle and Setka Cup brands are unrivalled and integrating it into our platform will ensure Digitain is at the forefront of delivering esports and sports betting content to our growing 150+ partner operator brands globally. Our team is looking forward to fruitful cooperation.”

