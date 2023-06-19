Digitain agrees strategic Bitcashier partnership

Digitain expands paydrom payment gateway with Bitcashier’s cryptocurrency options, revolutionizing igaming payments.

Press release.- Digitain has today announced the expansion of its Paydrom payment iGaming gateway with the strategic partnership with Bitcashier’s cryptocurrency payment options and platform.

Paydrom is Digitain’s unique solution that allows a centralised payment management system. With 50+ providers, 400+ payment options, and over 30 countries covered, it streamlines the day-2-day operational payment flows for igaming operators.

Chief of Paydrom Product Arin Andriazian commented on the partnership: “We are delighted to partner with Bitcashier. Giles and his team have delivered an exceptional digital payments experience, software, and support services.

“Payments are a critical operational component of any iGaming business. They can be viewed as a huge influencer in the product proposition to acquire and retain players to an operator’s gaming brand. Therefore, Digitain must provide the highest quality of digital payment options possible for our partners both current and future.

Not only shall the Bitcashier solution be enabled through Digitain’s Paydrom solution, and within our partner network, but both businesses shall look to provide combined services in markets such as LATAM and beyond.”

Giles Whitby-Smith, CEO & Co-founder of Bitcashier, said: “This partnership recognizes the growing importance of cryptocurrency as a form of payment across multiple industries not just igaming.

“Digitain is an example of a forward-thinking strategic client focussed organization, the people, culture, and technology delivery and has been recognized as best in class with multiple international, local industry and business awards. Undoubtedly a leader in the field of digital gaming, technology and development.

“Digitain understands that the future is about offering clients more payment choices and Bitcashier are delighted to be the chosen partner to provide innovative payment solutions for all the crypto requirements of Digitain and their clients. Together we can lead the way to payment choice and transform the market.”