Digitain enhances in-house Bet Builder for live games

Digitain has released in-house Bet Builder for Live Games with flexible management tools, margin control and configuration by leagues.

Press release.- Digitain has announced further enhancements to its in-house Bet Builder feature with flexible management tools for configuration by leagues, as well as margin control to significantly boost user engagement, offering a tailored and localised betting experience.

Bet Builder includes 150+ pre-match and 250+ live tournaments and is available to all of Digitain’s partner operators. Bet Builder enables players to create personalised bets by amalgamating multiple options on the same event from within the event view and bet slip, which results in enhanced odds and a bespoke betting experience.

Additionally, Bet Builder is available for Modern, European, African and Latin American views, as well as mobile views. It can be integrated via a bespoke API for partners who have their own front end, and this further expands its accessibility and localisation for partner operators.

Zohrab Karapetyan, chief of sportsbook product at Digitain, said the following: “Based on our research of the market, Builder, which was developed in-house through the use of our own trading algorithms, empowers users to tailor their betting experience according to their preferences, enhancing engagement and satisfaction both for pre-match and now live games betting.

“Our user research also served as the reason for increasing the maximum selections from 10 to 16, as 3.7 per cent of users prefer more customisation in their Bet Builder experience.

“Bet Builder provides users with the flexibility to combine various selections within a single bet, and thus, it offers unique wagering opportunities that go beyond conventional markets. With the ability to create custom bets, players can explore new avenues of excitement and maximise their potential winnings for high-profile events, including sporting events, and this currently features Player to Score markets and Statistics markets (Corners, Yellow Cards, Offsides, and Fouls).”

According to the company, one of the key advantages of Bet Builder is its flexible configuration adaptability across different regions and platforms. Digitain’s Builder also works seamlessly with the company’s other sportsbook features such as Acca Bonus, Cash Back Bonus, Bad Beat Bonus, Double Double, Sports Jackpot, and 2 Goals Ahead to deliver a seamless betting experience for users across diverse markets and devices.

“Looking ahead, Digitain remains committed to advancing and refining the Bet Builder feature to meet the evolving needs of its partners and their customers. By continuously innovating and enhancing its offerings, Digitain reaffirms its position as a leading pioneer in the sports betting industry,” the company stated.