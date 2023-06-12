Digitain appoints deputy CEO

Martin Martirosyan joined the company, with a strong background in corporate business, products and risk management.

Press release.- Digitain, the sportsbook and casino platform provider, today announced that it had strengthened its senior executive team by appointing Martin Martirosyan as deputy CEO.

Martirosyan, who holds a Ph.D. in Economics and comes from a successful career in corporate business, products, and risk management, and shall be part of the Digitain Group of companies’ leadership team founded by Vardges Vardanyan.

Varges Vardanyan commented on the appointment: “We are delighted for Martin to join our senior leadership team. Our business continues to grow globally strategically across several multiple regulated markets. Martin, who has held senior corporate positions with HSBC, brings that wealth of experience as our group of companies expands and we service more B2C partner operators in regulated markets.”

Martin Martiorsyan, deputy CEO, said: “I’m honoured to join the Digitain Group as it expands its business operations within continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and beyond. The business is an example of a great organisation, people, culture, and technology delivery which has been recognised with multiple international and local industry and business awards. I look forward to being part of this next period of Digitain’s growth story over the coming months and years ahead.”

Grigor Asoyan, deputy CEO of technology at Digitain

Recently, Digitain has confirmed the promotion of Grigor Asoyan to the group deputy CEO of technology role. Grigor formerly held the position of CTO and has worked for the business for ten years in senior technology roles.

Vardges Vardanyan said: “Grigor has demonstrated strong leadership and vision to our business throughout the last decade. As we expand our global reach in new and existing markets, his contribution to technology and solutions will further consolidate our market position as a leading iGaming provider.”