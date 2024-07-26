Digitain obtains a Greek licence

Digitain has obtained the A1 Manufacturer’s licence from the Hellenic Gaming Commission.

Press release.- Digitain has announced it has expanded its presence in the European regulated market by obtaining a B2B licence from the Hellenic Gaming Commission.

Iain Hutchison, chief revenue officer of Digitain, said: “We are delighted that we have attained our B2B license from the Hellenic Gaming Commission. Digitain continues to expand across multiple regulated jurisdictions, and the Greek license is a further example of our vision and that of our teams’ commitment to regulatory compliance and the exemplary standards of our platform technology and focus as a company.

“We look forward to having our award-winning sportsbook and Centrivo platform and much more available within the Greek market as one of continental Europe’s largest and growing regulated markets.”

Digitain has recently expanded its award-winning technology with the release of its Centrivo CRM platform.

“In today’s fiercely competitive market, Digitain’s introduction of the Centrivo CRM platform is part of the marketing tech needed by today’s igaming operators,” the company said.

This innovative technology allows operators to seamlessly unify all player-related touchpoints in one hub, personalise player engagement, manage player preferences, gather transactional activity, behavioural data, and more for player lifecycle segmentation, communication, and marketing automation.