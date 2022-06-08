Detroit casinos report revenue of $108.7m for May

MGM Grand Detroit Casino, MotorCity and Greektown recorded a retail sports betting handle of $22.7m.

US.- The three Detroit casinos have reported $108.7m in monthly aggregate revenue for May. According to information from the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $106.3m while retail sports betting generated $2.4m. MGM Grand Detroit accounted for 46 per cent of the market share; MotorCity Casino 32 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent.

Table games and slots revenue fell 1.5 per cent year-on-year and 9.1 per cent when compared with April. MGM’s revenue rose 8.3 per cent to $50m, but MotorCity Casino was down 9.5 per cent to $34.6m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown down 8 per cent to $21.7m.

The three Detroit casinos paid $8.6m in gaming taxes to the state and another $12.6m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city of Detroit in May.

The combined retail sports betting handle was $22.7m, with total gross receipts closing at $2.4m. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) rose 36.6 per cent compared with May 2021.

Monthly QAGR was 27.7 per cent higher than in April. MGM registered a QAGR of $220,028; MotorCity, $575,469 and Hollywood Casino at Greektown, $1.59m.

Michigan allows interstate online poker competitions

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has signed an agreement that allows Michigan online poker players to compete across state lines. Michigan joins Delaware, Nevada, and New Jersey as a member of the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement.

Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director Henry Williams said: “I am happy to announce Michigan has joined the multistate poker compact, and much of the increased tax revenue from multistate poker will go to support K-12 education in Michigan. By joining, Michigan will almost double the potential pool of participants in multistate poker games.