Detroit casinos report revenue of $118.73m for April

US.- The three Detroit casinos have reported $118.73m in monthly aggregate revenue for April. Table games and slots generated $116.86m while retail sports betting generated $1.87m.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino recorded $56.76m in revenue, 48 per cent of the market share. MotorCity registered $36.42m in revenue, 31 per cent of market share and Greektown reported $23.68m, 21 per cent of market share. Table games and slots revenue increased 8.8 per cent compared to April 2021 but was down 3.4 per cent from March.

The three casinos recorded a retail sports betting handle of $24.78m, with total gross receipts closing at $1.9m. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts were up by 21.3 per cent compared with the same month in 2021.

Casinos paid $9.5m in taxes to the state of Michigan and $13.9m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city of Detroit.

Detroit’s Greektown Casino rebrands as Hollywood Casino

In April, Penn National Gaming announced that Detroit’s Greektown Casino would be renamed Hollywood Casino at Greektown. The company also announced an upgrade of amenities. The casino recently presented a $30m renovation of its hotel lobby with a new lobby cocktail bar plus a complete redesign of all 400 of its guestrooms and suites.

