Michigan Gaming Control Board granted funding for new positions

US.- The Michigan legislature has reached an agreement on the state’s 2025 budget, which includes $1.9m of funding to support the addition of 14 full-time equivalent staff positions at the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). The regulator said the positions were necessary to support the MGCB’s regulatory capacity and enhance protections against illegal activity.

Meanwhile, the Compulsive Gambling Prevention Fund and its associated programmes will receive a $3m funding allocation from the proceeds of Internet gaming and sports betting. This will enhance the 24/7 Gambling Disorder Helpline operated by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services and support gambling research, education and treatment options. The MGCB will use another $3m in its FY 2025 budget to support the continuation of the “Don’t Regret the Bet” responsible gaming campaign.

The bipartisan budget agreement is now headed to governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for her consideration, with funding allocations expected to take effect October 1.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “I extend my deepest gratitude to Governor Whitmer and the Legislature for their commitment to enhancing the Michigan Gaming Control Board’s operations with their support of additional FTE positions, underscoring their dedication to strengthening the agency and its regulatory efforts.

“Moreover, the MGCB’s increased contribution, from $3m to $6m, to the Compulsive Gambling Prevention Fund demonstrates our proactive approach towards responsible gaming. Together, we are safeguarding the integrity of the industry while prioritizing the well-being of Michigan citizens.”

