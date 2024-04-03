Design Works Gaming launches with Caesars Digital in Ontario

DWG has announced its launch with Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.

US.- Game developer Design Works Gaming (DWG) has announced its launch with Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Ontario. The company received an igaming licence in Ontario in February. The move follows a launch on Caesars Sportsbook & Casino and Caesars Palace Online Casino in Pennsylvania.

Founder and CEO of Design Works Gaming Troy Zurawski said: “Launching in Ontario has been a moment we’ve eagerly awaited at DWG, and we could not have asked for a better partner than Caesars Digital to make it a reality. Working with the entire Caesars Digital team has been an amazing experience. We’re honored that they’ve entrusted us with the opportunity to build custom games with the iconic Caesars brand, and Caesars Digital shares our passion for producing the best online casino products on the market.”

Vice president of online gaming at Caesars Digital Ricardo Cornejo Rivas added: “Partnering with DWG has brought exciting new content to our online casino players in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania and now Ontario. From custom Caesars-branded games to classic favorites, we’re glad to bring more content to our gaming catalog that can provide an elevated and enjoyable experience to our players.”