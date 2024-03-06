Design Works Gaming launches with Caesars Digital in Pennsylvania

The game developer has announced the launch of its titles on Caesars Sportsbook & Casino and Caesars Palace Online Casino.

US.- Game developer Design Works Gaming (DWG) has announced the launch of its titles on Caesars Sportsbook & Casino and Caesars Palace Online Casino in Pennsylvania. The launch includes DWG’s first collaborative bespoke game with Caesars, Caesars Palace Riches LuckyTap.

Troy Zurawski, CEO and founder of Design Works Gaming, said: “We can’t wait for Caesars’ Pennsylvania players to enjoy the one-of-a-kind gaming experiences we offer. The relationship we have with the Caesars team is a special one and our success with them in Michigan and New Jersey speaks for itself.”

Vice president of online gaming at Caesars Digital, Ricardo Cornejo Rivas, added: “We want to thank DWG for bringing more exciting content to our online casino players in another jurisdiction. As we have seen in other states such as New Jersey and Michigan, these additions will strengthen our gaming catalog while bringing a popular Caesars-themed game to our valuable casino players in the state of Pennsylvania.”

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $477.1m in January

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $477m in January. That’s a 2.7 per cent increase compared to January 2023. Retail slots revenue was $179.5m, while retail table games was $72.6m.

The PGCB reported a sports betting handle of $858.1m: $808m came from online operators and $49.9m from retail facilities. Gross gaming revenue from sports wagering was $97.7m. Tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $195.2m.