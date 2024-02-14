Design Works Gaming secures igaming licence in Ontario

DWG will bring its slots and LuckyTap titles to the Ontario market.

Canada.- Game developer Design Works Gaming (DWG) has announced that it has received an igaming licence in Ontario, Canada. It will bring its slots and LuckyTap titles to the Ontario market.

Founder and CEO Troy Zurawski said: “Securing the iGaming licence in Ontario is a momentous milestone for our company. We have been working tirelessly to take the next step in our global expansion and Canada has been in our sights for a long time. Entering this new market opens a significant opportunity to introduce new players to our fresh, exciting approach to casino play.”

Ontario igaming market generates CAD$17.2bn in wagers in Q3

iGaming Ontario (iGO) released its market performance report for the third quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that CAD$17.2bn was wagered between October 1 to December 31, 2023, up 21.1 per cent compared to the second quarter of the financial year and also 49.1 per cent higher year-on-year. Gaming revenue was CAD$658m, a 22 per cent increase over Q2 and 44 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Looking at the total wagers, online casino accounted for CAD$13.7bn, representing 79 per cent in all. A total of CAD$3.1m was wagered through betting and CAD$431m was generated through peer-to-peer poker.