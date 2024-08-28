Demolition begins for Bally’s new Chicago casino

The permanent casino is scheduled to open in September 2026.

US.- Demolition work has begun at the site of Bally’s permanent casino in Chicago‘s River West neighbourhood. The $1.7bn casino will be built at the site of the former Chicago Tribune Freedom Center printing facility at Halsted Street and Chicago Avenue.

Bally’s opened a temporary casino in November. In July, it announced it had entered into a $940m deal with Gaming and Leisure Properties, a real estate investment trust, for essential funding for the permanent venue, which is slated to open in September 2026.

The permanent Bally’s Chicago will feature 3,400 slots, 170 table games and 10 food and beverage venues. It will also have a 500-room hotel tower with a rooftop bar and a 65,000-square-foot entertainment centre.

