Delaware sports betting revenue reaches $3m in September

US.- Delaware’s retail and online sports betting revenue was $3m in September, according to the Delaware Lottery. That’s up 322 per cent from August and more than three times the $958,547 collected in September 2023.

Delaware’s sports betting handle reached $23.2m, with $19m spent online through the BetRivers app, which operates in partnership with the state’s three casinos. The remaining $4.2m was wagered at the three retail sportsbooks.

BetRivers at Delaware Park registered a handle of $13m and $1.2m in revenue. Harrington followed with $4m wagered and revenues of $383,207. Bally’s Dover reported $263,554 in revenue from a $2.1m handle.

Delaware bill proposes multi-app sports betting

Delaware has been considering expanding its sports betting market by allowing multiple apps, sparking debates over revenue and potential legal battles. Currently, the state has an exclusive contract with BetRivers, but proposed legislation from representative Frank Cooke aimed to open up the market to multiple vendors.

Cooke’s bill responded to a recommendation from a legislative working group to permit up to six mobile sports betting operators. Advocates argued that competition would benefit the state, but projections suggest a potential annual revenue loss of $3m.