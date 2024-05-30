Delaware bill proposes multi-app sports betting

A proposed legislation aims to open up the market to multiple vendors.

US.- Delaware is considering expanding its sports betting market by allowing multiple apps, sparking debates over revenue and potential legal battles. Currently, the state has an exclusive contract with BetRivers, but a proposed legislation by represenative Frank Cooke aims to open up the market to multiple vendors.

Cooke’s bill responds to a recommendation from a legislative working group to permit up to six mobile sports betting operators. Advocates argue that competition will benefit the state, but projections suggest a potential annual revenue loss of $3m.

Under the proposed legislation, operators would share 18 per cent of their revenue with the state, compared to the approximately 40 per cent provided by BetRivers. Rush Street Interactive, the parent company of BetRivers, defends the current model, emphasising its contribution to state revenue.

However, others argue that the state is losing potential revenue. Representatives from companies like Bet MGM and DraftKings support the bill. However, the state’s Acting Secretary of Finance and representatives from the horse racing industry are against it.