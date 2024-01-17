Delaware sports betting revenue reaches $2.1m in December

Delaware Park led the way with $302,801 in revenue from a $2.1m handle.

In terms of handle, Delaware players spent $5.8m during the month.

US.- Delaware sports betting revenue posted $2.1m in December, up 50 per cent from the same period in 2022 and 264.1 per cent ahead of $576,800 in November 2023.

In terms of handle, players spent a total of $5.8m in December, up 7.3 per cent compared to the previous year. It also beat the $8.1m wagered in November by 8.6 per cent. Delaware Park led the way with $302,801 in revenue from a $2.1m handle. Bally’s Dover posted $161,432 off $1.1m, and Harrington Raceway registered $65,701 from $448,031 handle.

December also registered the launch of Delaware’s first online sportsbook. Powered by Rush Street Interactive (RSI) and BetRivers, the sportsbook soft-launched on December 27 and went fully live a week later. BetRivers is live at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, Casino at Delaware Park and Harrington Raceway and Casino.

Igaming market

In December, revenue from online casino reached $1.2m, which was level with the same month in 2022, and was 9.1 per cent more than the $1.1m reported in November of 2023. From the total revenue, video lottery registered $968,264, table games posted $174,138 and poker rake and fees $24,191.

Players wagered $31.3m on igaming in December, down 29.4 per cent behind the $44.3m spent in December 2022 and 2.5 per cent lower than $32.1m in November. Consumers spent $18.2m on video lottery games and $13.1m on table games. Total winnings for the month amounted to $30.2m.

Delaware Park also led the igaming sector with revenue of $448,699 from a $17.6m handle. Bally’s Dover reported $433,402 from $7.9m, then Harrington with $284,490 off $5.9m.

See also: Delaware State Lottery selects Rush Street Interactive as online gaming operations vendor