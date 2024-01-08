Delaware igaming revenue reports $1.1m in November

Delaware igaming revenue increased by 13 per cent from November 2022 and was 13.5 per cent in month-on-month terms, while sports betting revenue decreased to £576,800.

US.- Delaware igaming revenue posted $1.1m in November, according to the Delaware Lottery. That’s an increase of 13 per cent from November 2022’s $987,423 and 13.5 per cent ahead of October 2023’s $982,919. Of the total, $900,418 came from online video lottery games, $188,050 via online table games and $27,170 came from poker rake and fees.

In November, players in Delaware spent $32.1m on igaming, down 24.8 per cent from the same period the previous year, when it reported $42.7m, and 5.3 per cent ahead of October 2023’s $30.5m. Of the total, video lottery games drew $23.4m in total wagers and table games $8.7m.

Delaware Park led the market with $452,554 in revenue off $11.9m in wagers. Bally’s Dover reported $384,111 in bets and $9.3m in revenue, and Harrington Raceway registered $278,973 and $11m in revenue.

Sports betting market

Delaware sports betting revenue recorded $576,800 in November, down 62.3 per cent when compared to the previous year and down 78 per cent from October’s $2.6m. Sports betting handle reported $8.1m, down 20.6 per cent from the same period in 2022 when it posted $10.2m. It also decreased 24.3 per cent from October 2023’s $10.7m.

Delaware Park also led the market with $368,904 in revenue off a $2.5m handle. Bally’s Dover reported $54,588 in revenue and $1m in handle, and Harrington Raceway registered $19,476 from $364,706.

BetRivers launches online sports betting in Delaware

Online sports betting recently launched in the US state of Delaware. BetRivers, the exclusive Delaware sports betting and igaming operator is live at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, Casino at Delaware Park, and Harrington Raceway and Casino.

Casino players in the state can play new online slots, table games and online sports betting. They must be 21 years old and in Delaware, as determined by the device’s location. The state’s retail sports betting market launched in June 2018.