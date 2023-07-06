Delaware Park Casino advances with $10m renovation

The renovation is expected to be ready in the autumn.

US.- Delaware Park Casino and Racing is undergoing a $10m renovation of the racetrack’s casino floor. The work is expected to be complete for autumn. The revamp of the main gaming space will result in a high-end baccarat and blackjack pit, more pod-style slot cabinet configurations and new food and beverage offerings.

In a press release, Delaware Park’s said the renovation would modernise the casino with fresh slots and updated fixtures. The project includes custom chandeliers and lighting, gaming furniture, carpeting, vaulted ceilings, and murals. The casino’s VIP bar is also being expanded.

Terry Glebocki, who was appointed president and general manager of the gaming and racing facility in May, said: “The renovation will usher a new look and future for Delaware Park Casino & Racing, bringing notes of Las Vegas and Atlantic City to Delaware. Our goal is to make the property more modern and comfortable for our existing guests as well as to attract new audiences, making our casino a premier destination in the region.”

The gaming facility currently features a 100,000-square-foot space with more than 2,000 slot machines, 40 table games, a poker room, and a sportsbook. Delaware Park Casino is the top casino in terms of gross gaming revenue in Delaware.

In 2021, Clairvest Group and a subsidiary of Rubico Gaming LLC, run by gaming investor Thomas Benninger, completed their acquisition of the horse racetrack and casino. Former owners the Rickman family held the property for 38 years.

