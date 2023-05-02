Delaware Park Casino & Racing appoints Terry Glebocki as president and general manager

The property includes a casino with more than 1,800 slot machines and over 40 table games.

US.- Delaware Park Casino & Racing has named Terry Glebocki as president and general manager of the gaming and racing facility. Glebocki will lead the overall strategy and oversee the day-to-day operations of the property, which includes a casino with more than 1,800 slot machines, 40 table games and seasonal live thoroughbred racing.

Previously, Glebocki worked as CEO of Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. She served as the president of Atlantic City’s Casino Association. Glebocki began her career in casino gaming in 1987 when she joined Golden Nugget.

She commented: “I am thrilled to work alongside the team and steer the ship at Delaware Park Casino & Racing. The facility holds a special place for the city of Wilmington and the greater Delaware Valley region, providing visitors and local patrons alike a unique multi-faceted entertainment and gaming experience. I look forward to continuing and aiding in the ongoing success of the casino and racetrack and playing a key role in the future of Delaware Park Casino & Racing.”

Delaware online gaming handle falls in February

Delaware’s online gaming handle fell for the second consecutive month in February. Players wagered $38m on igaming, down 13.8 per cent from $44.3m in January but 55.7 per cent ahead of $24.4m in the same month in 2022. Players spent $23m on video lottery games and $15m on online table games.

Revenue reached $1.1m, only marginally lower than $1.2m in January and up 30.5 per cent against $843,247 in 2022. Video lottery games revenue was $800,562, table games revenue $277,722 and poker rake and fees $44,816.