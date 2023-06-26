Delaware sports betting handle drops again in May

May saw the lowest monthly total in nine months.

US.- Delaware’s sports betting handle was $2.8m in May, down 45.1 per cent from $5.1m in the same month in 2022 and 17.7 per cent behind the $3.4m wagered in April this year. It was the lowest monthly total in nine months.

Sports betting revenue was $245,474, down 50 per cent year-on-year and also down 34.5 per cent from $374,568 in April. The leading operator was again Delaware Park with $112,768 in revenue from $1.3m in wagers. It was followed by Bally’s Dover with $68,221 from $740,564 and Harrington Raceway with $33,500 in revenue from $377,031.

Delaware’s online gaming handle was $44.2m in May, up 38.6 per cent year-on-year, and also 11.9 per cent higher from $39.5m in April this year. Players wagered $17.5m on table games and $26.6m on video lottery.

Revenue from igaming reached $1.2m, a 9.1 per cent year-on-year increase, but a 7.7 per cent drop from $1.3m in April. Of this total, $976,880 came from video lottery games, $216,554 table games and $38,318 poker rake and fees.

Delaware Park recorded $509,183 in revenue from $18m in bets. Bally’s Dover registered $381,383 in revenue from $13.5m and Harrington Raceway on $341,185 off $12.7m.