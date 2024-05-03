Delaware Park Casino adds new slot machines

The casino has opened a Light & Wonder lounge.

US.- Delaware Park Casino & Racing has added new machines a 1,000-square-foot Light & Wonder lounge, with 30 machines.

Terry Glebocki, president and general manager of Delaware Park Casino, said: “We are excited to deliver unique games with captivating graphics to our patrons. Delaware Park continues to be at the forefront of the most in-demand slot product, and we look forward to continuing the casino’s growth.”

House bill aims to expand online sports betting in Delaware

A proposed amendment to Delaware’s online sports betting law was introduced in the State House of Representatives in April. House Bill 365 would expand the online sports betting market by introducing more options, allowing casinos to partner with multiple sports books. It’s been assigned to the House Administration Committee for consideration.

The bill was introduced by state representatives Franklin Cooke and William Bush. Cooke said: “The addition of online sports betting in the First State means additional revenue will benefit programs for the treatment, education and assistance of compulsive gamblers and problem gambling.

