Delaware online gaming wagers reach $37.4m in March

US.- Online casino operators in Delaware delivered strong results in March according to the figures released by the Delaware Lottery. The state’s online gaming handle reached $37.4m, up from $30.7m in March last year and up 53.3 per cent from $24.4m in February this year.

Revenue amounted to $1m, an improvement of 18.8 per cent from the $843,247 recorded the previous month and beating the $897,781 from March 2021.

The popular in-state video lottery vertical accounted for the vast majority of revenue at $897,267 while online table games revenue reached $68,755 and the internet poker rake and fee $36,051. Consumers wagered $22.7m on internet video lottery games and $14.7m on online table games.

Dover Downs led the market in March, posting $409,584 in revenue after players spent $9.2m. Delaware Park followed with $322,679 in revenue. Players wagered $20.8m, more than double the amount spent with Dover Downs. Harrington Raceway completed the top three with $269,809 in revenue from $7.3m in player bets.

