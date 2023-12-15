DAZN aims to raise funds for global expansion 

The company aims to raise up to $1bn.

DAZN reportedly aims to raise up to $1bn to fund its continued global expansion. Bloomberg has reported that the company has had talks with several potential investors ahead of a possible investment round.

It appears that the company intends to continue its rapid growth. The company launched its sports betting and gaming division DAZN Bet in the UK in August last year. In August of this year, DAZN Bet gained a German sports betting licence.

DAZN itself has won the broadcast rights for Serie A and UEFA Women’s Champions League in Europe and for NFL games and the Professional Fighters League. It has also invested heavily in boxing. However, the company failed in its ambitious bid to show all English Football League matches.

Dazn offers a live sports streaming service in more than 200 markets. As well as launching Dazn Bet, its offering includes NFTs, tickets and merchandise. Its CEO is Shay Segev, who joined the company from the gaming giant Entain. The company subsequently hired several former employees of Entain.

Early next year, DAZN plans to launch a free tier in addition to its paid subscription in a bid to attract new customers.