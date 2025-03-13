Booming Games introduces “Fish Tales Monster Bass”

A brand new game has been added to Booming’s slot selection.

Press release.- Booming Games brings fishermen’s stories to life with the brand-new Fish Tales games series, “Monster Bass.” The provider said the game “tells a story of a mythical bass, so large it can fit the entire reel. See if this is just a myth or indeed, there is such a creature roaming the deep and reel yourself in some monster wins.”

Fish Tales Monster Bass is a 5×3, 20-line slot with a boatload of features. “Start to net wins with the Fishin’ Time cash collection,” invites Booming Games. When Fish Cash symbols with multipliers up to 1000x land with a Wild symbol, the values on all Fish Cash symbols are collected.

During the base game, every time a Scatter lands, it’s added to the barrel above the reels, which can randomly award Scatters to trigger the Free Spins. Plus, enable the side bet and get all the features hit more often.

Haul in even more by landing 3+ Scatter symbols that activate the Free Spins, during which Wilds are collected to win more Free Spins. To hook the big one, if the stacked Monster Bass and a Wild appear together, it can pay up to 1000x. Then, the stacked Monster Bass moves down 1 position with each spin if there is no Wild present, but every time a Wild lands, it moves up 1 position and its value is collected.



