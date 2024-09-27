Soft2Bet CEO and founder Uri Poliavich recognised Leader of the Year award by SBC Awards

Uri Poliavich was recognised among industry leaders for exceptional leadership, obsession with innovation, and dedication to philanthropy.

Press release.- Soft2Bet announced that during the SBC Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 26, founder and CEO, Uri Poliavich, won the Leader of the Year award from SBC Awards, a leading event organizer and publisher in the iGaming industry. Regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in the gaming industry, Poliavich was selected for this honor based on his exceptional leadership, passion for innovation, and dedication to philanthropy.

Uri Poliavich’s leadership has been at the core of Soft2Bet’s innovative spirit since he founded the company in 2016. With his clear strategic vision and a commitment to fostering a cohesive team culture focused on growth and innovation, Soft2Bet has evolved from a small team into a leading global B2B and B2C iGaming company, developing revolutionary industry solutions. Over the past year, Soft2Bet has made significant investments and experienced massive growth with its innovative Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), which has been proven to enhance retention and engagement.

Poliavich’s commitment to innovation extends beyond Soft2Bet. The company recently launched Soft2Bet Invest, a fund aimed at supporting growth-stage and mature companies harnessing pioneering technologies in casual gaming, AI, and high-margin gaming software solutions. With an initial fund of over $55m, Soft2Bet is looking to collaborate with companies and educate participants at G2E about its vision for revolutionizing the iGaming industry.

In 2020, Poliavich established The Yael Foundation — named after his wife — to support and build Jewish schools in the diaspora. The foundation, which fuels his commitment to business growth and success, currently supports nearly 13,500 children across 83 schools in 35 countries.

“It is a great honor to be named Leader of the Year and for Soft2Bet to be recognized or their Innovation in Mobile and Casino Entertainment by SBC,” said Poliavich. “This recognition highlights Soft2Bet’s significant achievements in product development and global expansion over the past year, as well as our team’s commitment to raising the bar as a forward-thinking iGaming platform provider.”

“Through our SBC Leaders initiative and events, leadership is something we like to highlight with our audience,” commented Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & founder of SBC. “It’s clear how much the Soft2bet employees have been inspired by Uri over the past 12 months, so he was an extremely worthy recipient of one of our Leaders of the Year Awards. Here’s to another successful 12 months for the company.”

Now in its eleventh year, the SBC Awards recognize the achievements of operators, affiliates, and suppliers across all major disciplines, including payments, marketing, platform providers, and data.