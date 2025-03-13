1spin4win launches St. Patrick’s Day slot: Clover Fest Hold and Win

The company has announced its new release with 3×3 reels.

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced its fresh slot tied to the Emerald celebration ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. The interpretation of the seasonal theme will wow operators and players.

Clover Fest Hold and Win welcomes players to the green-clad world of a mysterious Emerald Grove, inviting them to spend the international celebration of Ireland by spinning the magical reels. A field of shamrocks, a jolly leprechaun character, a rainbow, and a heavy pot of gold stand out immediately, making sure that players won’t have any doubts about what sort of slot they are spinning. The compact 3×3 reels give off intense lucky energy, boasting Wild four-leaf clovers, golden horseshoe symbols, and abundant juicy fruits.

The gameplay only adds to the atmosphere. Filling the grid entirely with the same symbol leads to a double payout, while snatching 3+ golden Coins kicks off the ever-popular Bonus game of Hold and Win with the x100 and x1,000 Jackpots. The stylish Mini Jackpot Coin is colored as a rainbow, perfectly matching the theme. Impatient players can begin the Bonus game immediately with the Buy Bonus.

The igaming experience packs high volatility, a maximum multiplier of x1,500, 97.1 per cent RTP, and 27 paylines.

This is not the first time 1spin4win has come out with a St. Patrick’s Day release. The provider’s portfolio features the Lucky Lady Bug slot and the hit series Lucky Clover — Lucky Clover 27, Lucky Clover 243, and Lucky Clover Spins. This is a part of 1spin4win’s established practice of regularly launching seasonal slots tied to major events.

Olga Bogdanova, art director at 1spin4win, commented: “Releasing slots for St. Patrick’s Day has become our studio’s great tradition. Such titles remain popular among players even after the holiday. Clover Fest Hold and Win features a bright and cheerful design, and we hope players will enjoy it.”