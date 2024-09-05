DATA.BET introduces Pitch Tracker 

DATA.BET will present Pitch Tracker during the SBC Summit in Lisbon.

The company has announced new solutions to enhance user experience and boost retention.

Press release.- DATA.BET has launched the brand new feature Pitch Tracker. It allows bettors to interact and analyze data, providing real-time insights into player performance and game dynamics.

“Being a part of Odds Feed, Pitch Tracker is a unique 2D map visualization in a top-down view that allows bettors to see every action unfold live, giving them the insights to make well-considered decisions,” the company explained.

The Pitch Tracker has already been launched for LoL, and soon will be presented for other disciplines such as Dota 2, CS2, and Volarant will soon be introduced. This personalised content ensures every user sees relevant information, boosting confidence in betting decisions.

For operators, the Pitch Tracker offers competitive advantages, such as increased user engagement and time spent on the page. Users don’t need to switch to external sites for additional information, which is especially important in regions with unreliable internet connection.

Rostyslav Likhtin, product manager at DATA.BET, said: “We understand that clients need real-time updates and comprehensive game overviews to make informed betting decisions.

“Another component of our widget offerings is the Scoreboard, launched in July this year and has already been implemented across all major esports disciplines. Together with Pitch Tracker, these tools provide an extensive solution that enhances the user experience and drives operators’ revenue. “

DATA.BET will present Pitch Tracker and other resourceful esports products that leverage forefront technology and data analytics during the SBC Summit in Lisbon. Don’t miss the chance to meet the company’s experts on the stand D160 on 24-26 September. To book a meeting, write to [email protected]