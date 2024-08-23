DATA.BET joins the lineup for SBC Summit 2024

The company’s representatives will introduce new widgets, specifically designed to boost user interaction and improve business outcomes.

The company unveils its new product releases for user engagement and retention.

Press release.- DATA.BET will participate in the SBC Summit 2024 in Lisbon, stand D160. From September 24 to 26, the company’s representatives will introduce new widgets, specifically designed to boost user interaction and improve business outcomes, as well as the tool that transforms the landscape of esports betting by offering players a more personalized experience.

DATA.BET’s representatives will present how to seamlessly integrate these novelties, unlocking new opportunities for growth and profitability.

See also: Alex Kozachenko, DATA.BET: “Access to the most accurate data is crucial in the competitive betting industry”

Otto Bonning, head of sales at DATA.BET, said: “We are excited to showcase our latest portfolio updates at SBC Lisbon this year. Our mission is to empower operators with the tools they need to engage their audiences in more dynamic ways, and our new offerings will set a new standard for the esports betting industry.”

The company also invites all the Summit visitors to take part in activities at its stand, including the CS2 tournament with the chance to compete against a professional esports player.