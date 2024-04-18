Danish gambling revenue up 18.3 per cent in February

The Danish gambling regulator has reported an increase in gambling revenue across all verticals.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported an increase in gambling revenue across verticals for February. It said overall gross gaming revenue was up 18.3% year-on-year at DKK587m (€78.69m).

This increase was observed across sports betting, gaming machines and both online and land-based casino. Based on numbers submitted to the Danish Tax Agency, sports betting saw the largest rise, with gross gaming revenue up 32.5 per cent year-on-year at DKK178m. Online casino GGR was up by 18.5 per cent to DKK278m due to a lower return to player.

Gaming machine revenue was up just 1.85 per cent at DKK100m while land-based casino GGR rose 7 per cent year-on-year to DKK32m.

Sports betting accounted for 30.2 per cent of the gambling market, online casino further 47.3 per cent, slots 16.9 per cent and land-based casinos 5.4%. Mobile accounted for 65.6 per cent of sports bets, desktop 24.1 per cent and retail 10.19 per cent.

Responsible gambling figures

Spillemyndigheden also reported on figures from the national self-exclusion register ROFUS and the gambling helpline StopSpillet. The number of people in ROFUS rose by over 2,000 from February 2023 to 48,680.

The regulator has reported that StopSpillet, its gambling helpline, received nearly 2,933 calls in its first five years of operation. The service was launched in January 2019.

The regulator’s report suggests that the majority of the calls were related to problem gambling. Only 1,650 inquiries (56 per cent of the total) were from players themselves. Meanwhile, 1,150 (40 per cent) were from concerned relatives, half of these from parents. Some 4 per cent of calls were received from professionals.

Earlier this month, Spillemyndigheden issued three injunctions against Mr Green for breaches of the country’s Money Laundering Act. It said it had identified deficiencies in risk assessments, defective business processes and a lack of documentation. It has also taken legal action over failure to report suspicions of money laundering.