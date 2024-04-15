Danish gambling regulator reports on helpline service

The regulator says the StopSpillet has taken nearly 3,000 calls since it began operating.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported that StopSpillet, its gambling helpline, received nearly 2,933 calls in its first five years of operation. The service was launched in January 2019.

The regulator’s report suggests that the majority of the calls were related to problem gambling. Only 1,650 inquiries (56 per cent of the total) were from players themselves. Meanwhile, 1,150 (40 per cent) were from concerned relatives, half of these from parents. Some 4 per cent of calls were received from professionals.

The report noted that the regulator continues to promote the helpline through campaigns and that its trained advisors “work continuously to develop their knowledge and skills”.

StopSpillet asks callers what kind of gambling products the problems relate to. According to the report, 67 per cent of calls over the past five years were related to online casino and online betting while 20 per cent involved physical betting and physical slot machines. Poker and land-based casino betting accounted for most of the remainder.

When players call StopSpillet, they can also undertake a test which allows players to clarify whether they have a problematic relationship with gambling. StopSpillet revealed that on average, callers score 5.94 on a scale of 0 to 9, with a score of 4 or above indicating that players have an issue with gambling.