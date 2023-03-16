Dallmeier opens subsidiary “Dallmeier Austria”

“Dallmeier Austria” will immediately support interested installers and security service providers with sales, pre-sales and support services.

Press release.- Dallmeier electronic, one of the leading German manufacturers of video technology and “inventor” of the Panomera® multifocal sensor technology, announces the establishment of its own national company in Austria. The newly founded “Dallmeier Austria” will immediately support interested installers and security service providers with sales, pre-sales and support services.

Well-known customers such as the PlusCity shopping centre in Linz, the “Österreichische Landesbanken”, Holzindustrie Papst or Hipp Austria have been relying on video security systems from the Regensburg-based manufacturer Dallmeier for many years. Due to the constantly increasing demand, Dallmeier has now decided to establish its own national subsidiary. In the recently opened branch in Kirchberg an der Raab, customers and partners have all the necessary resources at their disposal for smooth project handling: from pre-sales consulting to technical support, including 24×7 service for contract customers.

Low costs and attractive margins despite “high-wage country technology”

At the heart of many Dallmeier solutions for customers with large areas or long distances are the patented Panomera multifocal sensor cameras with their unique cost-benefit ratio: by combining several video sensors with different focal lengths in one optical unit, Panomera reduces the number of cameras required many times over compared to conventional solutions.

The Domera family of cameras, launched last year, also covers almost all “classic” video security applications in companies and organisations of all sizes. Domera® combines quality, intelligent features for fast installation and commissioning, and a modular design. The resulting solutions offer a low total cost of ownership for the end user while providing attractive revenue opportunities for installers, channel partners and integrators involved.

Integration with systems from Milestone, Genetec or Advancis

Dallmeier offers camera systems, recording, video analysis and software solutions for a wide range of applications. The solutions can be used either as complete Dallmeier solutions or via open interfaces such as ONVIF with a variety of third-party systems. There are also integrations with numerous security and analytics systems as well as with popular VMS and PSIM systems such as Milestone, Genetec or Advancis.

Proximity to manufacturers and a comprehensive range for integrators

Dallmeier Austria serves customers in Austria through a partner programme. Based near Graz, the company offers a complete portfolio of innovative technologies and comprehensive services: For larger projects, partners can use the Dallmeier 3D planning service to precisely define all details of their future system using a “digital twin” before the project begins. During the Factory Acceptance Test, the entire system is put through its paces before being handed over, and Dallmeier Austria also offers the necessary support during operation. The geographical proximity to the parent company in Regensburg also contributes to optimal support and project management.

Michael Stix, managing director of Dallmeier Austria, said: “With Dallmeier, partners solve a paradox: with products from a high-wage country, they can offer high-quality solutions that are more than competitive. This is due to numerous innovations that save time and money – during installation, operation, and durability.

“With the branch office we offer our partners all the necessary resources and services for optimal customer support and professional project management. We are happy to support partners who are new to us with tailor-made ‘team-up’ services. Dallmeier attaches great importance to channel neutrality. When a partner registers a project with us, they can be sure that we will guarantee them appropriate project protection.”

Christian Linthaler, Sales Director National & International at Dallmeier electronic, said: “With our solutions we offer the highest standard worldwide in terms of hardware quality as well as data protection and cybersecurity. Furthermore, Dallmeier products are always designed to provide the customer with a real problem solution and not just another camera product.

“Dallmeier is an established brand for video technology in Austria with solid and dynamic growth. With the establishment of our own national company, we offer our local partners everything they need for a smooth process of pre- and post-sales, planning, consulting, and implementation.”

