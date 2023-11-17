CT Interactive’s content is live in Spain with Casino777

With this deal, Casino777 will have exclusive access to CT Interactive’s games.

Press release.- CT Interactive’s content is now live in Spain exclusively with Casino777. Through this deal, Casino777’s customer base will have access to CT Interactive’s games.

Lachezar Petrov, CEO of CT Interactive, expressed his excitement about this partnership, stating: “We are proud that we have our content live in Spain. For us, it is a pleasure to work with Casino777 and to expand our reach and strengthen our stronghold in the regulated European markets”.

With this deal, Casino777 will have exclusive access to CT Interactive’s games, including Big Joker, 40 Treasures, Lucky Clover, Fluf Tails, HOT 7’s X 2, Monkey Sevens, Full of Luck, Fire Dozen, Treasure Hill, Three Nymphs, Dark woods, 40 Mega Slot, Chilli Fruits and many others.

Milena Tsankarska, head of business development at CT Interactive, said: “This partnership is an important step for our brand because, through it, CT Interactive will establish its presence in the Spanish market. For Casino777, offering exclusive games from CT Interactive will help the operator attract new players and retain existing ones”.

Daniel Rafael Mustatea, business operations specialist at Casino777, added: “We are honoured to partner with one of the leading operators not only in Bulgaria but worldwide. We are sure that this would be a mutually beneficial partnership”.