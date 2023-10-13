CT Interactive has concluded a deal with Wplay

Through this agreement, CT Interactive’s slot titles will become available for the players of Wplay to enjoy.

Press release.- CT Interactive has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Wplay. Martin Ivanov, director business development Americas, commented: “The Colombian market is an important step towards CT Interactive’s expansion in LatAm. We are proud that we can increase our presence there through a partnership with such a well-respected operator as Wplay”.

Wplay is a well-known online gaming platform that offers a wide range of games, including sports betting, casino games, and more. The platform has established itself as a leading player in the Latin American market, with a strong presence in Colombia and other countries in the region.

Diego Verano, head of business development LatAm at CT Interactive, commented on the deal by saying: “We are excited to partner with Wplay and bring our games to their players. This agreement will enable us to provide the users in Colombia with a unique and engaging gaming experience. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Wplay”.

Through this agreement, slot titles like 40 Treasures, Lucky Clover, HOT 7’s X 2, Chilli Fruits, Duck of Luck, 20 Star Party, Lord of Luck, Dark woods, Moon Lord, Monkey Sevens, Pick The Pig, Three Nymphs Wizard Blizzard and many more will become available for the players of Wplay to enjoy.

Commenting on the exclusive distribution deal with CT Interactive, Roberto Calo from Wplay said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with CT Interactive and offer our customers access to their impressive portfolio of games. We are confident that this partnership will further enhance our position in the market and provide an exciting gaming experience for our players”.

