CT Interactive’s content goes live with Kajot, Slovakia

Press release.- CT Interactive announced that its exclusive portfolio is already available at Kajot, Slovakia. Over the years, Kajot has built a reputation for offering a wide range of excit-ing products to its customers.

Milena Tsankarska, head of business development EMEA at CT Interactive, commented: “We are very excited that new players will have the chance to expe-rience our list of top-quality slot games, such as Cherry Crown, 20 Star Party, Coffee Mag-ic and many more”.

And she added: “The next step is to integrate our content into the new platform for Kajot Czech Republic and other markets as well. This partnership with such a renowned gam-ing operator will help us increase our visibility in the European iGaming scene“.

Kajot is an operator that has history of 27 years in the gambling industry. “With the addition of CT Interactive’s gaming products, we continue to expand our portfo-lio with quality and relevant games. Our goal is to reach a wider audience and we are sure that the award-winning games of our partner will be an excellent tool for achieving it”, commented Stanislav Šebest, Kajot´s head of online casino.

CT Interactive entered the Slovakian regulated market in 2022. “Since then, our games have had great success with the local players. The Slovakian companies that started using our content immediately improved their results”, explained Silvia Hristova, head of CRM at CT Interactive.

CT Interactive strengthens its footprint in Slovakia

Three months ago, CT Interactive collaborated with EUROGOLD to provide its slots portfolio for its site www, eurogold.sk, marking an extension of the supplier’s presence in Slovakia.

The latest agreement grants the Slovak operator access to CT Interactive’s exclusive package of games, which includes titles such as Chilli Fruits, Coffee Magic, and Cherry Crown.

Ivan Zoumpalov, manager of business development at CT Interactive, commented: “This deal marks another step in our growth policy in Slovakia and Europe. We are sure that we will help Eurogold to reach new highs in the country by supplying them with top-quality games.”