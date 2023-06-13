CT Interactive partners with Sbbet.me to provide Montenegrin players with new games

CT interactive will provide its new partner with a list of the most successful products.

Montenegrin players to get new games from CT Interactive and Sbbet.me.

Press release.- CT Interactive is proud to announce that the company has sealed a key deal with Sbbet.me. The leading supplier of online gaming content will provide its new partner with a list of the most successful products that have proven to be a hit around the world.

Milena Tsankarska, head of business Development EMEA at CT Interactive, commented on the deal: “We are so happy that our presence is growing so fast in the Montenegrin territory.

“Earlier this year, we announced that a new package of our cutting-edge products has been certified for Montenegro. Since then, we have helped a lot of local operators increase their clientele and better their players’ experience. For us, it is a great pleasure to partner with Sbbet.me”.

The list of products that Sbbet.me users will enjoy includes games like Bloody Princess; Champagne and Fruits; Dice Quest; Dice Valhalla; Doctor Winstein; Fire Egg; Fruit Galaxy the Wheel; Hyper Cuber; Lord of Luck the Wheel; Monkey Kingdom; Queen of Flames the Wheel; The Golden Duck; Treasure Chase; Fruits and Bells; Aztec Gold 20 and Fruitball Heroes.

“We’re delighted to team up with CT Interactive. Their portfolio is outstanding, and we are sure that through it we will provide our clients with a world-class gaming experience”, said Aleksandar Spadijer, CEO At Sbbet.me.