CT Interactive strengthens its footprint in Slovakia through Eurogold partnership

CT Interactive continues to expand its presence in Slovakia and announces a new agreement with Eurogold to provide its slots portfolio for its site.

Press release.- CT Interactive has collaborated with EUROGOLD to provide its slots portfolio for its site www, eurogold.sk, marking an extension of the supplier’s presence in Slovakia.

The latest agreement grants the Slovak operator access to CT Interactive’s exclusive package of games, which includes titles as Chilli Fruits, Coffee Magic, and Cherry Crown.

Ivan Zoumpalov, manager business development at CT Interactive, commented: “This deal marks another step in our growth policy in Slovakia and Europe. We are sure that we will help Eurogold to reach new highs in the country by supplying them with top-quality games.”

Martin Vaško, technical director of Eurogold said: “We consistently strive to provide players with exciting, innovative products and CT Interactive’s reputation lives up to these values. Our brand’s offering will benefit from both the classic and modern games of the company”.

CT Interactive’s content is live with AdmiralBet Montenegro

CT Interactive’s unique portfolio is already live on the platform of AdmiralBet Montenegro. This is another successful step towards the company’s expansion in the European regulated market.

“The year 2023 started for us with the announcement of our partnership with AdmiralBet Montenegro. Only a few weeks later, all the processes are finalized, and we can proudly say that our games are currently available for the platform’s players to enjoy them,” commented Milena Tsankarska, head of business development EMEA at CT Interactive.

Representatives of Admiral Montenegro said: “The new games are truly amazing, both for players and operators. We view this partnership as a wonderful opportunity to diversify the full range of games that we offer to our clients.”