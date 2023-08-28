CT Interactive will present an exclusive portfolio at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023

SBC Summit Barcelona will be held between July 19 to 21.

Press release.- CT Interactive will present a full list of its diverse, exceptional, and expanding portfolio of slot games with different mechanics and jackpots during this year’s edition of SBC Summit Barcelona in the period 20 – 21 September at stand CG 112.

The brand’s specialists will showcase the newest slot releases from the company, including The Oldest Oak, Fruits, and Sweets, Giraffe Wild, and the extensive selection of cascade and cluster games. CT Interactive also offers two exclusive jackpots that are designed to bring maximum glee to the players – Hot Luck and CT Interactive Mystery Jackpot. Hot Luck is a 3-level Mystery Interactive Jackpot and gives additional awards.

Lachezar Petrov, CEO at CT Interactive, said: “During SBC Summit Barcelona, the visitors will have the chance to witness the newest cutting-edge products in the world of iGaming. CT Interactive’s content is the product of the expertise of a team with years of experience in the field.

“All the attendees will have the opportunity to see last-generation content that have won dozens of awards from prestigious ceremonies.”

The team of experts representing CT Interactive at the prestigious event includes Lachezar Petrov, CEO at CT Interactive; Milena Tsankarska, Head of Business Development EMEA; Antonio Donov, Business Development Manager EMEA; Silvia Hristova, Head of CRM; Kiril Kirilov, CRM and Smilena Ilieva, CRM.