CT Interactive expands global reach with new partnership in Switzerland

The global provider of online casino games announced the integration of its portfolio with jackpot.ch through the platform of Gamanza.

Press release.- CT Interactive is thrilled to announce the successful integration of its premium gaming portfolio with the prominent operator in Switzerland jackpot.ch through the platform of Gamanza. This significant partnership marks an exciting point for both companies, bringing a wide range of engaging and entertaining titles to the Swiss market.

CT Interactive’s games have gained immense popularity among players worldwide, thanks to their engaging gameplay, unique features and classic graphics resembling the brick-and-mortar casino experience. This collaboration with a leading operator in Switzerland further strengthens CT Interactive’s position as a preferred provider of premium igaming content.

The Swiss market has experienced tremendous growth and potential since the implementation of the new online gambling regulations in 2019. CT Interactive’s partnership with jackpot.ch in Switzerland allows them to capitalize on this burgeoning market and offer players in the region an exciting gaming experience.

Players in Switzerland will now have access to a special selection of CT Interactive’s thrilling casino games that will appeal to local preferences. The offering of CT Interactive’s games with the platform used by the operator ensures a seamless and hassle-free experience for players in Switzerland.

Silvia Hristova, head of CRM of CT Interactive, said: “We are thrilled to bring our exciting games to the Swiss players also through this exciting partnership.

“Switzerland has shown tremendous potential in the online gambling sector, and we are confident that our high-quality gaming content will resonate with the operators` end clients in the region.

“We look forward to a successful collaboration with our esteemed operator partner and delivering exceptional gaming experiences to Swiss players.CT Interactive continues to expand its global reach by partnering with renowned operators.”

