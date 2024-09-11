CT Interactive to showcase latest solutions at SBC Summit in Lisbon

CT Interactive’s stand #A230 will feature a live demonstration of its latest gaming portfolio.

Press release.- CT Interactive is set to exhibit at this year’s SBC Summit in Lisbon, which will take place from September 24 to 26 at the FIL Exhibition Centre. As part of its presence at the premier industry event, CT Interactive will have an exclusive stand where the company will showcase its latest products.

The SBC Summit brings together leaders from the igaming industry to explore the most significant market trends and developments. CT Interactive’s stand #A230 will feature a live demonstration of its latest gaming portfolio, including its most recent game releases and customisable solutions that cater to operators’ needs. The company’s team of experts will be on hand to explain how its portfolio can help operators boost player engagement and retention.

“We are thrilled to be part of the SBC Summit this year,” said Monika Zlateva, CCO. “This event is an excellent opportunity for us to connect with potential partners and showcase our latest innovations, games and bonus mechanics which give the players more control and enhance the overall player experience and winning opportunities. We are excited to present our solutions to both core and new clients, highlighting our dedication to delivering engaging and forward-thinking products on the market.”

Visitors to CT Interactive’s stand will also have the chance to explore the company’s advanced gaming features, such as jackpots, free spins, and bonus tools. Additionally, the company will unveil its new strategic partnership with GameWorkz, a provider of social gaming solutions that will present its solutions on CT Interactive’s stand at the show.

According to the company, GameWorkz offers a player management platform where clients can integrate various components, including third-party services and proprietary technology utilising a fully functioning social gaming product complete with gamification tools and a loyalty program designed to meet the needs and expectations of social players.

Antonio Donov, senior business development manager in EMEA and Asia, said: “With our participation in SBC Lisbon, we aim to reinforce our position as a global leader in online gaming, forging new partnerships and expanding influence within the rapidly evolving industry.”