CT Interactive announces a new deal partnership with Vivabet.ro 

The strategic partnership aims to enhance Vivabet.ro’s standing as a viable new participant in the market.

Press release.- CT Interactive has concluded a deal with Vivabet.ro, a new operator in the Romanian market.

Antonio Donov, senior business development manager EMEA & Asia at CT Interactive, shared his excitement: “We are proud to partner with Vivabet.ro, expanding our footprint in Romania. This collaboration marks a milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to bring our high-quality gaming content to a broader audience.”

Vivabet.ro aims to become a leader in the online gaming industry in Romania by offering a superior user experience and a diverse selection of games. The partnership with CT Interactive represents another step in achieving this goal.

Mirela Enache, chief operating officer of Vivabet, added: “We are extremely excited about this collaboration with CT Interactive. This partnership allows us to offer our users a wide range of premium games and to strengthen our position as a leading platform in Romania.”

