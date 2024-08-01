CT Interactive seals deal with Aardvark Technologies for Africa and Asia markets at iGB L!VE

This strategic agreement was finalized during iGB L!VE expo in Amsterdam.

Press release.- CT Interactive has announced a new partnership with Aardvark Technologies (adv.bet), SaaS (Software as a Service) platform targeting the African and Asia markets. This strategic agreement was finalized during the iGB L!VE expo in Amsterdam.

Antonio Donov, senior business development manager EMEA & Asia at CT Interactive, expressed his enthusiasm about the new collaboration: “We are thrilled to join forces with Aardvark Technologies. Their extensive network and deep understanding of the African and Asian markets align perfectly with our growth ambitions.”

Through this partnership, Aardvark Technologies will be able to bring CT Interactive’s diverse portfolio of games to its operator partners across Africa and Asia.

Arijus Denisovas, commercial director at Aardvark Technologies, commented: “We are excited to integrate CT Interactive’s games into our platform. Their commitment to quality and innovation makes them an ideal partner for us.”

The collaboration marks a major achievement for both companies, as it brings together CT Interactive’s well-regarded gaming collection with Aardvark Technologies’ wide market presence.